Kerala ranks first in India in providing public services via IT: CM Vijayan

has ranked first in the country in providing public services by using according to the latest e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA), Chief Minister said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter to announce the achievement of the state and the ruling LDF government, Vijayan tweeted, " tops the e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment conducted by DARPG, GoI. We also topped the category of Single Window Access to Information and Service Links. This reflects our commitment to ease public access to services.#KeralaModel".

Subsequently, a statement was issued regarding the achievement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The NeSDA report, submitted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) of the central government, was based on excellence in delivery through e-governance in a variety of areas, including finance, employment, education, local government, social welfare, the environment and tourism, the statement said.

was able to achieve the highest score among the other states and union territories, due to its ability to use to better manage government services, it said.

It further said the achievement was a recognition of the Left government's firm stance that transparent, easy and improved public services are the rights of the people.

