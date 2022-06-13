Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office for lunch after getting quizzed for 2.5 hours

Congress leader was questioned by the (ED) on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters here accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

After his questioning for about two-and-a-half hours, he was allowed to leave for lunch around 2:10 PM, they said.

Gandhi, 51, is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the Herald newspaper.

Earlier, Gandhi reached the ED office located at Paryavaran Bhavan on APJ Abdul Kalam Road amid heavy police deployment that was put in place to restrain party workers from carrying out a rally from Congress HQ to the ED office.

On the way, Rahul was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, she left minutes after they reached the ED office.

Apart from Rahul, his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the same case. She will appear before the financial probe agency on June 23.

Meanwhile, several Congress party leaders were detained after they protested against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the .

The detainees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K.C. Venugopal, Deepender S. Hooda and Pawan Khera among several others.

The partymen were kept at different police stations of the city. Some were taken to Mandir Marg police station while some were held at Fatehpur Beri, Tughlaq Road Police Station etc.

Pawan Khera said the party will not cow down to the pressure of the Modi government. "We have been since morning trying to reach the ED office and we will keep trying," he said earlier.

