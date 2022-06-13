JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kolkata Police summon ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Prophet row
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office for lunch after getting quizzed for 2.5 hours

Gandhi, 51, is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Enforcement Directorate

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters here accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

After his questioning for about two-and-a-half hours, he was allowed to leave for lunch around 2:10 PM, they said.

Gandhi, 51, is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier, Gandhi reached the ED office located at Paryavaran Bhavan on APJ Abdul Kalam Road amid heavy police deployment that was put in place to restrain party workers from carrying out a rally from Congress HQ to the ED office.

On the way, Rahul was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, she left minutes after they reached the ED office.

Apart from Rahul, his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the same case. She will appear before the financial probe agency on June 23.

Meanwhile, several Congress party leaders were detained after they protested against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The detainees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K.C. Venugopal, Deepender S. Hooda and Pawan Khera among several others.

The partymen were kept at different police stations of the city. Some were taken to Mandir Marg police station while some were held at Fatehpur Beri, Tughlaq Road Police Station etc.

Pawan Khera said the party will not cow down to the pressure of the Modi government. "We have been since morning trying to reach the ED office and we will keep trying," he said earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 13 2022. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.