Delhi govt extends anti-open burning campaign till June-end: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government on Monday decided to extend its anti-open burning campaign till June 30, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.
The decision was taken at a meeting to review the implementation of Delhi's summer action plan to fight air pollution.
Launched on April 12, the campaign to prevent open burning of waste and biomass was scheduled to end on Monday.
The campaign is part of the city government's summer action plan that focuses on city forests, redevelopment of parks, rejuvenation of water bodies, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming, among others.
Last year, the city government had implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season.
The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of a smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions.
