Kolkata Police summon ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Prophet row

Kolkata Police on Monday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said.
Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, has sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.
Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.
