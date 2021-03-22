Kerala records 1,239 fresh coronavirus infections; 1,766 recoveries

-
Active cases in Kerala touched 24,081 as the state recorded 1,239 new coronavirus cases and 1,766 recoveries on Monday.
The toll mounted to 4,507 with 12 more additional deaths.
Six health workers were among those who tested positive.
While the COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,05,816, as many as 10,76,571 people have been cured of the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.
In the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm, 34,821 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.56 per cent.
So far, 1,26,96,542 samples have been sent for testing, the release said.
Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases-175-today, followed by Kannur 125, Kozhikode 114, Kollam 112 and Ernakulam 106.
Wayanad recorded only 24.
Of the positive cases, 60 had come from outside the state and 1,067 were infected through contact.
At least 1,26,125 people are under observation in various districts, including 3,743 in hospitals.
