Kerala records 19,675 fresh Covid infections, 142 fatalities

Kerala on Wednesday reported 19,675 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,59,628 and fatalities to 24,039.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 19,702, which brought the total recoveries to 43,73,966 and the number of active cases to 1,61,026, an official press release said.

As many as 1,19,594 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,792 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (2,313), Thrissur (2,266), Kozhikode (1,753), Kottayam (1,682), Malappuram (1,298), Alappuzha (1,256), Kollam (1,225), Palakkad (1,135), Pathanamthitta (1,011), Kannur (967) and Idukki (927), it said.

Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 52 from outside the state and 18,924 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 595 cases.

There are currently 4,81,195 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,57,822 are in home or institutional quarantine and 23,373 in hospitals.

