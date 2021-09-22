Kerala records 19,675 fresh Covid infections, 142 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
Mexico thanks Indian government for sending 870,000 Covid-19 vaccines
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
-
Kerala on Wednesday reported 19,675 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,59,628 and fatalities to 24,039.
The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 19,702, which brought the total recoveries to 43,73,966 and the number of active cases to 1,61,026, an official press release said.
As many as 1,19,594 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,792 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (2,313), Thrissur (2,266), Kozhikode (1,753), Kottayam (1,682), Malappuram (1,298), Alappuzha (1,256), Kollam (1,225), Palakkad (1,135), Pathanamthitta (1,011), Kannur (967) and Idukki (927), it said.
Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 52 from outside the state and 18,924 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 595 cases.
There are currently 4,81,195 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,57,822 are in home or institutional quarantine and 23,373 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU