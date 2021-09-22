UK recognises Covishield, but no quarantine relief for Indian travellers

-
-
After all round severe criticism for the recent travel advisory that prescribed 10 days quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians, the UK's new advisory has accommodated SII's Covishield as an approved vaccine.
The new travel advisory that will be implemented from October 4 at 4 a.m. says, "Formulations of the four listed vaccines -- AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda qualify as approved vaccines." It adds further, "You must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England".
However the new travel advisory said that until October 4, mixed vaccines are only permitted if you are vaccinated under the UK, Europe, USA or UK overseas vaccination program.
However, according to a UK High Commission statement on Tuesday, its government is "working with India to expand recognition of vaccine certification." His statement intended about the doubts over vaccination certification in India.
A British High Commission spokesperson said, "The UK is committed to opening up international travel again as soon as is practicable and this announcement is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health. We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India."
However, this updated travel advisory has been issued after severe criticism all around. The WHO chief scientist Dr Saumya Swaminathan has said that all countries are supposed to follow the WHO recommendations. Talking to IANS, WHO chief scientist said, "WHO's position is clear on this that all countries should recognize EUL vaccines. All countries are supposed to follow our recommendations. They are not binding".
