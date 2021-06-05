Kerala registers 17,328 coronavirus infections, 209 fatalities

-
Kerala reported 17,328 new COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 25,88,385 and the toll to 9,719.
Recoveries outnumbered the number of fresh cases with 24,003 people being discharged, taking the total to 24,40,642.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the most number of cases--2,468, followed by Malappuram with 1,980 and Palakkad with 1,899.
"Out of those infected today, 112 reached the state from outside while 16,140 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 1,007 people are yet to be traced.
Sixty nine health workers were also among the infected," health Minister Veena George said in a release.
She said 1,16,354 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,04,04,806.
The test positivity rate was 14.89 per cent, she said.
Currently, there are 1,67,638 people under treatment in the state.
There are 6,69,815 people under observation, out of whom 34,925 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Two areas were removed from the list of hotspots, taking the total number in the state to 870.
