Kerala registers 2,514 fresh Covid-19 infections, 323 fatalities

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala again dropped below the 3,000 mark with the state on Thursday reporting 2,514 new infections which took the caseload to 52,16,457.

The southern state had reported 3,205 fresh cases on Wednesday prior to which it had logged less than 3,000 new infections for three consecutive days.

On Thursday, the state also reported 323 deaths which raised the toll to 45,861, a government release said.

Of the 323 deaths, 54 were recorded over the last few days and 269 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,427 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 51,55,142 and the active cases dropped to 26,605.

As many as 55,631 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 458 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (369) and Kozhikode (305).

Of the new cases, 18 were health workers, 18 from outside the State and 2,340 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 138.

There are currently 1,31,345 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,27,397 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,948 in hospitals, the release said.

