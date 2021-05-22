Those within 6 weeks of Covid are at highest risk of black fungus: Expert

Patients within six weeks of COVID treatment are at the highest risk of black fungus, said senior neurosurgeon at AIIMS.

Speaking to ANI, Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, Dr P Sarat Chandra said, "Fungal infections are not new. But it has never happened in epidemic proportions. We do not know the exact reason why it is reaching epidemic proportions but we have reason to believe that there could be multiple reasons."

"One of the most important reasons is uncontrolled diabetics, systemic use of steroids along with tocilizumab, patients on ventilation and taking supplemental oxygen. Within six weeks of COVID treatment if people have any of these factors they are at the highest risk of black fungus," pointed out Dr Chandra.

He cautioned that giving cold oxygen directly from cylinders could be very dangerous for patients.

"Giving cold oxygen directly from the cylinder is very dangerous. Using a mask for 2-3 weeks could be a setting for the development of black fungus. Anti-fungal drug Posaconazole can be given to high-risk individuals to reduce incidents of black fungus," added Dr Chandra.

Cases of 'black fungus' infection are being reported in several parts of the country. States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.

Amid the rising concern of black fungus cases in addition to the COVID pandemic, the rare cases of Mucormycosis of the small intestine have been reported in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The fungal infection, which is caused by exposure to mucor mould that is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables, affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses and can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria also pointed out that there has been an increasing trend of rise in fungal infection in the last few weeks being seen among those recovering from COVID-19 with several states reporting an increase in the cases of black fungus.

"The Covid-19-linked infection has claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country," said Dr Guleria.

