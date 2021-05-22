Coronavirus fatalities toll crosses 10,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh

-
The cumulative COVID-19 toll crossed the 10,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported a new record high of 118 fatalities in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.
With an overall mortality rate of 0.65 per cent, AP is ranked 19th in the country in Covid-19 deaths.
The state also registered 19,981 fresh coronavirus cases and 18,336 recoveries in a day, a health department bulletin said.
The gross positives has touched 15,62,060, recoveries 13,41,355 and deaths 10,022.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 2,10,683, the bulletin said.
East Godavari district continued to report a large number of fresh cases as it logged 3,227 more in 24 hours.
Chittoor reported 2,581 and Visakhapatnam 2,308 new cases.
Three districts reported less than 1,000 each while seven others added between 1,000 and 1,800 new cases each.
West Godavari district reported 15 fresh fatalities in a day, Chittoor 14, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam 11 each, Guntur 10, Anantapuramu and Krishna nine each, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram eight each, Kurnool, SPS Nellore and Prakasam seven each.
Kadapa saw two more deaths.
