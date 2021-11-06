Kerala registers 6,546 new coronavirus infections, 50 fatalities

Kerala logged 6,546 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 50,08,381 and the death toll to 33,515.

"There are 72,876 persons under treatment for COVID-19 in the state of which only seven per cent are hospitalised," the health department said in a release.

The department said 66,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies where the weekly infection population ratio is above ten per cent.

Meanwhile, 6,934 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 49,01,369.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections today--1,037, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 888 and Kollam 774.

There are 2,40,336 persons under observation in the state of which 6,409 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Of those who were found to be infected, 16 reached the state from outside, while 6,041 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 448 is yet to be traced and 41 health workers are also among the infected.

