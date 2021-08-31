Kerala reports 30,203 fresh coronavirus cases, 115 more deaths

on Tuesday reported 30,203 fresh COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths which pushed the total infection count in the state to 40,57,233 and the fatalities to 20,788.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which had dipped to 16.74 per cent on Monday, rose to 18.86 per cent after testing of 1,60,152 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release. With that, 3,15,52,681 samples have been tested in the state till now, it said. It also said that since Monday, 20,687 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,17,004 and the number of active cases to 2,18,892.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Malappuram recorded the highest with 3,576 cases followed by Ernakulam (3,548), Kollam (3,188), Kozhikode (3,066), Thrissur (2,806), Palakkad (2,672), Thiruvananthapuram (1,980), Kottayam (1,938), Kannur (1,927), Alappuzha (1,833), Pathanamthitta (1,251), Wayanad (1,044) and Idukki (906). Of the new cases, 116 were health workers, 147 from outside the state and 28,419 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,521 cases, the release said. There are currently 5,45,393 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,13,686 are in home or institutional quarantine and 31,707 in hospitals.

