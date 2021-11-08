Kerala reports 5,404 fresh coronavirus cases and 80 more deaths

-
Kerala on Monday reported 5,404 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths. taking the infection count to 50,20,909 and the death toll to 33,978.
The State health department said 52,862 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies in Kerala with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.
"Currently, there are 71,316 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala of which only 7.2 per cent patients are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram logged the highest number of cases--777, followed by Kollam with 662 cases and Kozhikode 648.
Meanwhile, 6,136 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 49,14,993.
"Of those found infected on Monday, 19 reached the state from outside, while 5,062 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 300 is yet to be traced and 23 health workers are also among the infected," the health department said in a release.
