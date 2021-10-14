Kerala reports 9,246 Covid cases, 96 deaths; total caseload hits 48,29,944

-
Kerala on Thursday recorded 9,246 new COVID cases and 96 deaths, taking the total caseload to 48,29,944 and fatalities to 26,667.
The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August. With 10,952 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 47,06,856 and the active cases dropped to 95,828, a state government release said As many as 88,733 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,363, followed by Ernakulam 1,332 and Thrissur 1,045. Of the new cases, 52 were health workers, 39 from outside the state and 8,808 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 347. There are currently 3,33,634 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,22,648 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,986 in hospitals.
