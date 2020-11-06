Kerala set to receive central funds for literacy drive after 10 years

-
ALSO READ
Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand top literacy chart; know where your state stands
Elaborate arrangements at airports in Kerala to receive Pravasi Malayalees: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala govt launches portal to support pandemic-hit MSME sector
Kerala to form panel for administration of local self-govt bodies
Kerala introduces high-tech digital classrooms in all public schools
-
After a gap of10
years, Kerala is getting ready to receivethe central funds forliteracyprogrammes as the southern state is now part of the union government's ambitious literacy drive "Padhna Likhna Abhiyan," the reading and writing campaign.
The core objective of the new scheme, envisaged as a leap forward for achieving the goal of the total literacyin the countryby 2030,is to impart functional literacy and numeracy to 57 lakh non-literate and non-numerate adults in both rural and urban areas across India in the age group of 15 years and above.
The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), the autonomous agency under the state government, said here on Friday that it was for the first time in the last 10 years that the southern state was receiving the central fund for literacy initiatives, which is a significant step after achieving 100 per cent literacy.
After 2009, the union government had not granted any fund to Kerala for informal education.
"Kerala is also now part of the union government's new literacy drive "Padhna Likhna Abhiyan". The Union Ministry of Human Resources has issued minutes in this regard. Of the total Rs 4.74 crore-worth project, the Centre will provide Rs 2.84 crore while the state government Rs 1.90 crore,"P S Sreekala, KSLMA director, said.
Women, scheduled caste and tribe people and coastal dwellers would get priority under the programme which lays thrust on districts with low literacy rate.
Around 1,15,000 illiterates, belonging to educationally backward districts like Wayand, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram, would be made literate in the first phase of the drive, KSLMA sources here said.
As per the 2011 census, there were 6,12,624 illiterates in these districts and 4,27,166 of them were women.
The Mission would conduct a survey and trace out these persons before implementing the programme, they said.
Various continuing education programmes, implemented by the KSLM among marginalised sections of the society, have helped the southern statefind a place in the central fund list, sources added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU