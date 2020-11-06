M M Kutty appointed chairman of commission on Delhi air quality management

-
ALSO READ
Coronaviurs tests in Delhi highest in the world: CM Arvind Kejriwal
50 teams of CPCB to keep a check on polluting activities in Delhi-NCR: Govt
Delhi pollution body bans use of diesel generators till further orders
Stubble burning role in Delhi's foul air to be lesser this year: CPCB
Delhi govt bans firecrackers, ramps up medical infra ahead of Diwali
-
Former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty was on Thursday appointed chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Besides him, Professor Mukesh Khare, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Ramesh K J, Ex-Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) have been appointed as the full-time technical members of the Commission, it said.
Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be the full-time member of the panel, the order said.
They have been appointed for a term of three years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until attainment of the age of 70 years, it said.
Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre had on October 29 introduced a new law through the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020, that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and Rs one crore fine for violators with immediate effect.
The commission shall have the power to lay down parameters of air quality, parameters of discharge of environmental pollutants, to inspect premises violating the law, ordering closure of non-abiding industries/plants etc., according to the ordinance.
The adjoining areas where the ordinance shall be in force include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adjoining areas of the NCR and Delhi where any source of pollution is located and is causing adverse impact on air quality in the national capital region.
Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, retired as Petroleum Secretary in April this year. He has also served as the Chief Secretary of Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU