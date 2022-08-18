JUST IN
Delhi govt changes timings of goods vehicles on certain roads after LG nod
Covid's harmful effects on brain reverberate years later, finds study
TMS Ep240: Bank deposit rates, chip shortage, FD rates, Electricity Bill
Delhi HC restrains ED from taking steps on attaching Ayyub's properties
Scientists seek to develop hybrid coral reef off of Miami shores
Assam to send 1,000 students to Andaman & Nicobar to study Cellular jail
Will China-Taiwan tensions worsen India's chip shortage?
As banks woo them, are depositors looking at good days ahead?
What is Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022?
Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice, says Bilkis Bano
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Covid's harmful effects on brain reverberate years later, finds study
Business Standard

Delhi govt changes timings of goods vehicles on certain roads after LG nod

The Delhi government has modified the timings during which goods vehicles can ply on certain roads in the capital, according to a gazette notification

Topics
AAP government | Delhi government | LG

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

The Delhi government has modified the timings during which goods vehicles can ply on certain roads in the capital, according to a gazette notification.

The gazette notification was published following Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's nod.

Accoring to the notification, heavy and medium goods vehicles will not ply between 7 am to 11 pm on the Phirni road, Circular road and Najafgarh stretch, while there will be restrictions on movement of light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled) on the roads between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm.

Similarly, all types of goods vehicles will be prohibited to ply in and around the vicinity or roads of Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Green Park, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Mahipalpur, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, main market sector - 10 in Dwarka between 12.30 pm to 8 pm, it said.

Heavy, medium and light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled light goods vehicles) will not be allowed to ply on main Nangloi - Najafgarh road from Nangloi Chowk to Rishal Garden between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm, it said.

"This shall also be indicated by appropriate traffic signs placed or erected under section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 at suitable places," said the notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on AAP government

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 08:34 IST

`