Keshubhai Patel devoted his life for progress of Gujarat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday expressed deep saddness at the death of former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, calling him an "outstanding leader" who devoted his life towards the progress of

Mentioning as "our beloved and respected Keshubhai", Modi in a series of tweet said "I am deeply pained and saddened" on his passing away.

"He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of and the empowerment of every Gujarati."

The Prime Minister said that Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. Issues of farmer welfare were closest to his heart. Be it as MLA, MP, Minister or CM, he ensured many farmer friendly measures were passed," Modi said.

Modi reminded how Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including him.

"Everyone loved his affable nature. His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Veteran BJP leader Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 92 years. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

The BJP leader was hospitalised after he complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning. He breathed his last during treatment.

Patel was the Chief Minister of Gujarat twice -- in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. He was a six-time MLA. He was replaced by as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

--IANS

rak/rs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)