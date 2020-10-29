Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Former chief minister



Keshubhai Patel died here on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Patel (92) was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. Narendra Modi had succeeded him as chief minister.

Patel was a member of the Legislative Assembly six times. He quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which performed poorly in 2012 Assembly polls and merged with the BJP in 2014.

Born in Visavadar town of Junagadh district in 1928, Patel joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a pracharak. He started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh.

