Key official of Nirav Modi firm deported to India from Egypt: Officials

In a major operation, the CBI has got deported from Egypt, Subhash Shankar Parab, a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore bank fraud case.

Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said on Tuesday.

Parab, who was allegedly hiding in Cairo, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday after "deportation", they said.

According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)