Key trading route between Nepal, China reopens after eight months

-
ALSO READ
France coronavirus update: New daily record of 13,215 Covid cases reported
Covid-19 impact: Italy's tourism sector estimated to shrink by 100 bn euros
Major 20 economies see unprecedented contraction amid Covid-19: Report
Religious places for devotees to re-open from September 7 in Rajasthan
Efforts on to make up for the lost time due to Covid-19: Punj Lloyd
-
A key trading route between Nepal and Tibet in China has been reopened for movement of goods, over eight months after it was closed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rasuwagadhi-Kerung transit point was opened on Wednesday after the Chinese authorities agreed to conditionally reopen the border point for movement of goods.
The Chinese authorities have allowed the movement of a limited number of cargo vehicles abiding specific rules, according to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies.
Some cargo trucks carrying Chinese products entered Nepal on Wednesday and Thursday. Both Nepal-China border points of Rasuwagadhi-Kerung and Tatopani-Khasa remained closed since late January to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in Hubei Province in late 2019.
Over the period, these trade points were opened only for a few days allowing the movement of a limited number of cargo trucks carrying medical kits in particular.
The representatives of both the governments will hold a virtual dialogue on Friday to ease vehicular movements through the land route between the two countries, the ministry sources said.
During the talks, the matter relating to resumption of vehicular movement through the Tatopani-Khasa border point, situated 120 km east of Kathmandu, is also expected to feature.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU