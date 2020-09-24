Patna airport's new terminal will be able to handle 8 mn flyers/year: Puri

-
-
The Patna airport will have the capacity to handle eight million passengers per annum once the construction of its new terminal is completed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.
"LNJP (Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan) Airport in Patna, which currently handles 4.53 million passengers per annum, is all set for further upgradation & expansion," Puri stated on Twitter.
"Construction of a new terminal is being undertaken by the AAI with state-of-the-art technology and facilities at Patna with an investment of ?1200cr," he noted.
This will enable the airport to handle eight million passengers per annum, the minister said.
The Patna airport is one of the fastest growing airports in India, he mentioned.
Puri also said flights will start operating at the Darbhanga airport from early November, much before the Chhath festival.
He said a new civil enclave with a terminal building is also being built at the Darbhanga airport at a cost of Rs 90 crore by the AAI.
