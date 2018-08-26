Khalistan supporters protest against Rahul Gandhi over 1984 riots remarks

-
A group of Khalistan supporters on Saturday staged a protest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi here.
Rahul was to address his last public meeting in the UK in Ruislip in West London when the protestors bypassed the security and attempted to disrupt the event.
Donning all black ensembles, the group raised slogans 'Khalistan Zindabad' at the venue. After a scuffle, the local police soon escorted them out of the venue.
They reportedly protested against Rahul's remark that Congress was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
