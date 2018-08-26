JUST IN
Khalistan supporters protest against Rahul Gandhi over 1984 riots remarks

The protesters in London were reportedly against Rahul's remark that Congress was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

ANI  |  London [UK] 

Rahul Gandhi
File photo: Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks at an interactive session at London School of Economics, London

A group of Khalistan supporters on Saturday staged a protest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi here.

Rahul was to address his last public meeting in the UK in Ruislip in West London when the protestors bypassed the security and attempted to disrupt the event.

Donning all black ensembles, the group raised slogans 'Khalistan Zindabad' at the venue. After a scuffle, the local police soon escorted them out of the venue.


They reportedly protested against Rahul's remark that Congress was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
First Published: Sun, August 26 2018. 16:20 IST

