In pics: Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index 2019, with Delhi in top 10

#1 Berlin
1 / 12
The guard house of Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin
#2 Frankfurt
2 / 12
The headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt
#3 Moscow
3 / 12
The Russian capital's iconic Red Square
#4 Manila
4 / 12
The bay skyline of Manila as seen from Harbour Square
#5 Geneva
5 / 12
A view of Geneva city and the lake
#6 Madrid
6 / 12
Calle de Alcalá Street in Spain's capital city
#7 Paris
7 / 12
Eiffel Tower seen in the background as people cycle their way in the streets
#8 Zurich
8 / 12
A Swissair plane seen at the city's airport
#9 Beijing
9 / 12
Beijing finance street
#10 Delhi
10 / 12
Connaught Place
#15 Bengaluru
11 / 12
A view of Bengaluru during sunset
#30 Mumbai
12 / 12
Marine Drive, also known as the Queen's Necklace
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU