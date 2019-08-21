JUST IN
In pics: Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index 2019, with Delhi in top 10

National capital New Delhi has emerged as the 10th fastest growing city globally for luxury residential real estate with a rise of 4.4 per cent in capital value over the past one year

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#1 Berlin

1 / 12
The guard house of Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin

 

#2 Frankfurt

2 / 12
The headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt

 

#3 Moscow

3 / 12
The Russian capital's iconic Red Square

 

#4 Manila

4 / 12
The bay skyline of Manila as seen from Harbour Square

 

#5 Geneva

5 / 12
A view of Geneva city and the lake

 

#6 Madrid

6 / 12
Calle de Alcalá Street in Spain's capital city

 

#7 Paris

7 / 12
Eiffel Tower seen in the background as people cycle their way in the streets

 

#8 Zurich

8 / 12
A Swissair plane seen at the city's airport

 

#9 Beijing

9 / 12
Beijing finance street

 

#10 Delhi

10 / 12
Connaught Place

 

#15 Bengaluru

11 / 12
A view of Bengaluru during sunset

 

#30 Mumbai

12 / 12
Marine Drive, also known as the Queen's Necklace

 


First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 12:10 IST

