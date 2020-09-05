JUST IN
Kolkata Metro plans special services for NEET candidates on September 13

As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards, Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

kolkata metro
He said the modalities are being worked out and the details will be shared next week.

The Metro Railway in Kolkata is

planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres, a top official said Saturday.

As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards, Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.

He said the modalities are being worked out and the details will be shared next week.

The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services.

The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has granted permission for the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 19:25 IST

