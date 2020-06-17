L-G Baijal meets Delhi CM Kejriwal, Sisodia to discuss Covid-19 management

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to discuss the management in the capital as the cases are increasing with each passing day.

"Had a constructive meeting of Expert Panel with Hon'ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal, Dy CM @msisodia , CS, ACS (Home), Pr. Sec Health & members of Advisory Committee on management in Delhi," he tweeted.

The LG held the meeting with the Chief Minister and others via video conferencing in the afternoon today.





However, what was transpired between the meeting is yet to be known.

According to the Health Ministry, the case in Delhi has reached 44,688 on Wednesday. Out of the total, 26,351 are active cases, 16,500 have been cured/discharged and 1,837 have died due to the lethal infection.