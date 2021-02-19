L&T-built Interceptor Boat, the 17th in series, commissioned at Chennai

Ship C-453, the 17th of the 18 Boat (IBs) project indigenously constructed by Ltd, has been commissioned at Chennai.

It was commissioned by Leena Nandan, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs on in the presence of Jiwesh Nandan, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, PVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) RAdm JS Mann, VSM, NM(Retd), VP & Head L&T shipyard and other Officials of and L&T shipyard, near Chennai.

ICGS C-453, the 27.8-metre-long Boat with a displacement of 105 tonnes and Max Speed of 45 knots (85 kmph) is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks including Surveillance, Interdiction, close coast patrol, Search and Rescue, in addition to rendering assistance to boats and craft in distress at sea.

The vessel is equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems. The quick-reaction feature coupled with modern equipment endow the vessel with the capability to swiftly respond to any maritime situation at very short notice. ICGS C-453 is commanded by Assistant Commandant Animesh Sharma and will be based at Chennai under the operational control of Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).

On joining the Coast Guard Eastern fleet, the ship will be deployed extensively for EEZ surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard Charter, to safeguard the Maritime interests of India. The with this Ship joining the fleet will have 157 Ships & Boats and 62 Aircraft.

Further, 40 Ships are at various stages of construction at different Shipyards in India and 16 Advanced Light Helicopters MK III are being accepted by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, which will provide the added teeth to the surveillance capabilities of the Coast Guard, to deal with the ever- dynamic maritime challenges.