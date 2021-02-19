L&T-built Interceptor Boat, the 17th in series, commissioned at Chennai

Indian Coast Guard Ship C-453, the 17th of the 18 Interceptor Boat (IBs) project indigenously constructed by Larsen & Toubro Ltd, has been commissioned at Chennai.
It was commissioned by Leena Nandan, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs on in the presence of Jiwesh Nandan, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, PVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) RAdm JS Mann, VSM, NM(Retd), VP & Head L&T shipyard and other Officials of Indian Coast Guard and L&T shipyard, near Chennai.
ICGS C-453, the 27.8-metre-long Interceptor Boat with a displacement of 105 tonnes and Max Speed of 45 knots (85 kmph) is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks including Surveillance, Interdiction, close coast patrol, Search and Rescue, in addition to rendering assistance to boats and craft in distress at sea.
The vessel is equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems. The quick-reaction feature coupled with modern equipment endow the vessel with the capability to swiftly respond to any maritime situation at very short notice. ICGS C-453 is commanded by Assistant Commandant Animesh Sharma and will be based at Chennai under the operational control of Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).
On joining the Coast Guard Eastern fleet, the ship will be deployed extensively for EEZ surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard Charter, to safeguard the Maritime interests of India. The Indian Coast Guard with this Ship joining the fleet will have 157 Ships & Boats and 62 Aircraft.
Further, 40 Ships are at various stages of construction at different Shipyards in India and 16 Advanced Light Helicopters MK III are being accepted by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, which will provide the added teeth to the surveillance capabilities of the Coast Guard, to deal with the ever- dynamic maritime challenges.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU