Lack of trust, substandard products haunt gold buyers in India: Survey

India to close procurement deal with US for 24 Seahawks in November
Indians comprise nearly 18% of the 4,345 tonnes of global gold purchases annually

Despite India being one of the largest consumers of gold and gold jewellery, a high percentage of consumers are being cheated by jewellers. This has resulted in poor trust between the buyers and sellers. Many times buyers get duped despite being well aware about the importance of hallmarking. Interestingly, Indians comprise nearly 18 per cent of the 4,345 tonnes of global gold purchases annually.

First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 23:56 IST

