In 11 days, Covid-19 cases in India cross 5 million-mark from 4 million

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 50 lakh,just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, with90,123infections being reported in a day, while recoveries surged to39,42,360on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The totalcoronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the deathtoll climbed to82,066witha record 1,290people succumbing to the disease ina span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days torace past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh.

It took 110days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach onelakhwhile it had taken 59 days moreto go past the10-lakhpost.

The COVID-19casefatality rate due to the infection further dropped at 1.63 per cent.

There are9,95,933active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested up to September 15 with 11,16,842 samples being tested on Tuesday.

A total of 1,290 new deaths have been reported including 515 fromMaharashtra, 216 from Karnataka,113 from Uttar Pradesh,90 from Punjab,69fromAndhra Pradesh, 68 from Tamil Nadu , 59 from West Bengal and 36 from Delhi.

A total of 82,066deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 30,409 from Maharashtra followed by 8,502 from Tamil Nadu, 7,481 from Karnataka, 5,041 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,806 from Delhi, 4,604 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,062 from West Bengal, 3,244 from Gujarat, 2,514 from Punjab and 1,820 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

