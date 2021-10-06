Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sachin Pilot heads for UP's Sitapur

-
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will reach Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh by road via the Ghazipur border on Wednesday, party sources said here.
He will land at the Delhi airport and head to Sitapur from there, they added.
He also has plans to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers were killed in violence that erupted during a protest on Sunday, the sources said.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been in detention in Sitapur since Monday.
"Pilot is leaving Jaipur shortly," the party sources said.
