Lalu Prasad asks court to release passport; plans kidney transplant abroad

-
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition serious but stable: Hospital official
CBI registers another graft case against Lalu Yadav, raids 17 places
RJD leader Lalu Prasad at Delhi AIIMS again, admitted to general ward
RJD leader Lalu Prasad at AIIMS Delhi again hours after discharge: Report
Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to five years in jail in fifth fodder scam case
-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad has appealed before a special CBI Court for release of his passport in order to renew it as he may need to travel abroad for a possible kidney transplant, his counsel said on Monday.
The 73-year-old Prasad on April 22 was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in the Doranda Treasury Case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore in which a CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison.
"Lalu Prasad has prayed for renewal of his passport. He has pleaded before a special CBI court that his passport be handed over for renewal. The application mentions that after renewal the passport will be submitted to the court," Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar told PTI.
Kumar said: "He has taken the plea that it is a case of kidney failure and he may be required to go abroad for treatment or transplant" and added: "If we get an appointment from the doctor then we will pray for passport release and permission to go abroad for treatment."
The next date of hearing has been fixed as June 10, he said.
Prasad suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems. He is a patient of stage-4 kidney ailment.
According to experts his kidney is functioning at 20 per cent capacity.
The counsel said that meanwhile Prasad has reached Daltonganj in connection with a case related to violation of model code of conduct during elections in 2009 when he had gone to an election rally to Garhwa to campaign for a candidate and the helicopter had landed at some other place than the designated spot.
he case was later transferred to Ranchi and then to Daltonganj and Prasad has to appear before the special court on June 8, Kumar added.
Prasad was granted bail in Doranda Treasury case on April 22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU