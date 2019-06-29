LAMP: Glimpse of what goes into policy-making and the politics behind it

It was after finishing her bachelor’s degree in economics from Ferguson, Pune followed by a master’s degree at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) that Iravati Damle, now 28, realised that she wanted to make a shift from economics and development studies into the space of public policy.

But coming from a non-Delhi and non-political family from the holiday town of Lonavala, Damle didn’t have the usual opportunities available to those who are in the “right circles” to make inroads into the space. That’s when she came across Legislative ...