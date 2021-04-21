Last minute oxygen supply averted crisis in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

With the supply of 5,000 cubic metres of to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital by the Delhi government, a crisis has been averted.

The hospital confirmed to IANS on Wednesday that the supply has been received. The hospital on Tuesday had red flagged possible crisis after acute shortage.

"5,000 cubic metres of supply from a private vendor Kapil Enterprises reached sometime back after our maintenance team through the night struggled and arranged the necessary nozzle. This supply should last till today afternoon," Sir Ganga Ram hospital said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Late on Tuesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman D.S. Rana had reiterated the urgent need of for Covid-19 patients admitted in his hospital's ICU, warning they could be in jeopardy if fresh supplies were not provided urgently.

He had warned of the crisis as during the day time (on Tuesday), the hospital faced tough times due to shortage of oxygen.

According to Rana, around 120 patients in the ICU were heavily dependent on oxygen and he had warned that if the hospital does not get oxygen supply on time, then the situation may be critical. The hospital has 485 Covid-19 beds and 475 of them are currently occupied.

