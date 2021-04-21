Last minute oxygen supply averted crisis in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

-
ALSO READ
37 doctors test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital
Google honours Sir W Arthur Lewis: All you need to know about the economist
ED attaches Rs 66 lakh worth of assets of Jamtara-based cyber criminals
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Haze chokes Delhi; pollution levels highest since November last year
-
With the supply of 5,000 cubic metres of oxygen to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital by the Delhi government, a crisis has been averted.
The hospital confirmed to IANS on Wednesday that the supply has been received. The hospital on Tuesday had red flagged possible crisis after acute shortage.
"5,000 cubic metres of oxygen supply from a private vendor Kapil Enterprises reached sometime back after our maintenance team through the night struggled and arranged the necessary nozzle. This supply should last till today afternoon," Sir Ganga Ram hospital said in a statement on Wednesday morning.
Late on Tuesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman D.S. Rana had reiterated the urgent need of oxygen for Covid-19 patients admitted in his hospital's ICU, warning they could be in jeopardy if fresh supplies were not provided urgently.
He had warned of the crisis as during the day time (on Tuesday), the hospital faced tough times due to shortage of oxygen.
According to Rana, around 120 patients in the ICU were heavily dependent on oxygen and he had warned that if the hospital does not get oxygen supply on time, then the situation may be critical. The hospital has 485 Covid-19 beds and 475 of them are currently occupied.
--IANS
pd/rs/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU