Live news: Covid variant spreads to more countries; all-party meeting today

A snacks vendor wears a face mask as a precaution against Covid-19 and walks in a market area in Jammu on November 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Latest live news: Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa.
Delhi hospitals have been asked to be on alert and ensure coronavirus safety measures amid the detection of a new variant. Samples of two South African nationals in Bengaluru have been sent for further tests after the individuals tested positive for the coronavirus, said a government official.
Political parties will meet in Delhi on Sunday a day before Parliament begins its Winter Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the customary meeting where Opposition parties will demand a full-scale discussion on the consequences of the farm bills when the legislation would be brought for repeal, Hindustan Times reported last week.
