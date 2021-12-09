JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Live news: Govt to speak on General Rawat's death; farmers to end protests

Latest Live news: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament; Samyukt Kisan Morcha likely to call off agitation.

Topics
Bipin Rawat | Indian Army | Indian Air Force

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Rescue teams at the place where an IAF helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, 2021. General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed in the crash. (PTI Photo)
Rescue teams at the place where an IAF helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, 2021. General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed in the crash. (PTI Photo)
Latest Live news: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Parliament on Thursday about the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, India’s highest ranking military officer, in an helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The Russian-made Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying Rawat, 63, met with an accident around noon Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said in a statement on Twitter without providing details on the crash. Rawat, his wife, and 11 others on the chopper have died, while Group Captain Varun Singh is in hospital.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a collective of farmer unions, intends calling off this afternoon 14-month protests against three agriculture laws, but only after receiving a final copy of the central government’s revised proposal about its demands.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh