- Few takers for Subramanian's theory that GDP collapsed before Covid
- Amazon likely to face regulatory challenges to buy Catamaran JV
- Mix of silence and celebration for exclusive clubs for Xmas, New Year's Eve
- Easing supply and pent-up demand to boost auto sales: A CRISIL analysis
- How after a dream run, stock markets could see moderation in 2022
LIVE: Allahabad High Court suggests postponing UP polls over Omicron fears
Live updates: The Allahabad High Court has urged the ECI and PM Modi to consider postponing the 2022 Assembly elections in UP by a month or two.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Two studies based on real-world Coronavirus (COVID-19) UK data on Thursday reported that the Omicron variant is less severe than the Delta variant.
Live news Updates: Wearing a mask and getting booster shots of Covid "every six months" may now become the new norm for many years to come, according to an Australian pharmacist. According to Trent Twomey, National President of the Pharmacy Guild, if modelling shows that it's best for people to get a Covid jab "every six months", then people should do so, Sky News reported. He predicted the need to wear a mask could remain "for a long time".
Two studies based on real-world Coronavirus (COVID-19) UK data on Thursday reported that the Omicron variant is less severe than the Delta variant, with fewer infected people requiring hospitalisation. Research by Imperial College London found that people with PCR-confirmed Omicron are 40 to 45 per cent less likely to spend a night or more in hospital compared with the Delta variant. Those with Omicron after a previous infection are 50 to 60 per cent less likely to be hospitalised, compared with those with no previous infection. However, the risk of hospitalisation is higher for those who are unvaccinated, according to the study.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More