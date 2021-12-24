Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra govt announces fresh curbs

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Uddhav Thackeray urges opposition parties to win people's trust
Cruise ship drug haul being used to defame Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray to attend Opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi
Immediately stop programmes that attract crowds: Uddhav to pol parties
-
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am.
The new guidelines, issued ahead of Christmas, will come into force from midnight, an official release said late Friday evening.
The state recorded 1,410 new coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day. The daily COVID-19 cases went up by more than 200 compared to Thursday.
Further, more than 100 people can not attend weddings in closed places, while in open spaces the number will not be more than 250 or 25 percent of the total capacity, whichever is less.
This restriction will also apply to social, political or religious functions, the release said.
At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable.
The number of attendees shall not exceed 25 per cent of the capacity where seats are not fixed.
At sports event, number of people can not exceed 25 per cent of the venue's capacity.
Restaurants, gymnasiums, cinema halls, spas will continue to operate with 50 percent capacity, the guidelines said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU