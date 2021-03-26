JUST IN
Bharat Bandh LIVE: Shops, highways to remain shut, say protesting farmers

All shops, malls, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut today in view of 'Bharat Bandh' call, say protesting farmers. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

farmers protest
Protesters block the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border)
All shops, malls, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut today in view of 'Bharat Bandh' call, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said. The protesting farmers are marking completion of four months of farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws.

According to the SKM, the 12-hour bandh will be observed between 6am and 6pm. However, ambulances and other essential services will be allowed.

The SKM, which has representation from a number of farmer unions, further said that the Bharat Bandh call will be supported by representatives of various farmer organisations, trade unions, student groups, lawyer associations, political parties and state governments.

Alternative routes to Delhi's borders which were opened after other roads to the national capital were closed in the wake of the farmers' protests, will also remain shut during the Bandh, according to the SKM.

