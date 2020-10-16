Latest news LIVE updates: Sabarimala to open for 5-day puja from today

JUST IN
Business Standard

Security arrangements have been completed at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple which will be opened for the monthly five-day pooja today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

New Delhi 

The finance ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2021-22 from today. It will be the third Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Walmart-owned Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from today.

Eighteen months after it was grounded, Jet Airways is all set for a comeback. Lenders to Jet have begun voting to choose its new owner. So far, two banks have voted on the resolution plans and the process is expected to continue till the end of the day.

Resident doctors of three North Delhi Corporation-run hospitals who are currently agitating over their pending salaries, have decided to hold a joint protest at the capital's Jantar Mantar today, with the RDAs saying no resolution seems to be in sight to the issue.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said some states were likely to approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's two borrowing options for GST compensation, and Kerala would take a final decision on the matter today at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will open for a 5-day puja from today.

First Published: Fri, October 16 2020. 06:33 IST

