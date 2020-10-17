Latest news LIVE: IRCTC to resume two Tejas Express trains from today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: India took various steps to offset Covid impact, FM tells World Bank
Latest news LIVE: Delhi-NCR shrouded by haze, air quality 'very poor'
LIVE: Govt invites proposals for developing EV charging infra on highways
Latest News LIVE: Secure the leadership of Bihar with Nitish, says Nadda
LIVE: Unlock 5 guidelines out; cinema halls to re-open from October 15
-
E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday said it would host its 'Great Indian Festival' from today onwards. Unlike previous years, Amazon.in did not provide an end-date for the sale event saying it was a "month-long celebration" that would coincide with the festive season across Dussehra to Diwali, and see a participation from over 650,000 sellers.
In a major relief to the passengers planning to travel in the Tejas Express trains, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), after almost seven months, is all set to restart the operation of the two trains -- Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai from today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU