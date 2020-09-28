- Farm Bills were passed as per procedure: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman
- Covid-19 impact: 6 months on, migrants caught between hope and despair
- Southwest monsoon to retreat from parts of north India in two days: IMD
- Pakistan govt to buy ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar
- JIMEX 2020: India, Japan 'non-contact' naval drill aims at China
- Court sends scribe Rajeev Sharma to judicial custody in espionage case
- Punjab appoints 8k officers, to give agri-machines to check stubble burning
- Northeast is fully capable of becoming major centre of tourism: Amit Shah
- Army gears up for winter in eastern Ladakh to maintain combat readiness
- Maldives-India cargo ferry service will promote bilateral ties: PM Modi
Latest news LIVE: Karnataka bandh by farmers today against state Bills
The dawn-to-dusk bandh call has been supported by several pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the Opposition Congress and the JD(S). Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Farmers MSP
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Farmers block railway track as they stage a protest against Farms bills, in Bathinda on Saturday.
A state-wide bandh would be observed in Karnataka today by various farmers' organisations, protesting the amendments to the APMC and land reforms Acts made by the B S Yediyurappa government in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen would hold a virtual summit today that will provide a broad political direction to strengthen the collaborative bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.
The Congress in Haryana has announced over a month-long agitation against the Centre's farm-related Bills from today.
Schools for classes 9-12 will resume in Bihar from today. Attending classes will not be mandatory, according to an order issued by the state's education department.
Meanwhile, China has lifted its ban on valid visas imposed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and said that foreign nationals holding Chinese residence permits in three categories are allowed to enter the country from Monday without obtaining new visas.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More