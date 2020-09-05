JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ICMR issues advisory, recommends 'test on-demand' for coronavirus
Business Standard

Latest news LIVE: Very nasty situation along India-China border, says Trump

Trump slammed China saying it is the country one must be talking about rather than Russia. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news today

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Ease of Living Index

BS Web Team  |  Bew Delhi 

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Photo: PTI
US President Donald Trump. Photo: PTI

The commerce and industry ministry will today release the ranking of states and Union territories (UTs) for ease of doing business. "Steps towards easing the business environment in India: Will release ranking of states based on implementation of business reform action plan," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Also, the K V Kamath-led expert committee on one-time loan restructuring in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis will submit its recommendations today

In other news, over 400 human rights bodies come together today through a nationwide campaign to raise their voice against various issues facing the marginalised sections of society. In a press briefing, the activists said the campaign 'Hum Agar Uthe Nahi Toh' will be launched through protests on streets and also on social media.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 07:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU