Latest news LIVE: Very nasty situation along India-China border, says Trump

The commerce and industry ministry will today release the ranking of states and Union territories (UTs) for ease of doing business. "Steps towards easing the business environment in India: Will release ranking of states based on implementation of business reform action plan," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Also, the K V Kamath-led expert committee on one-time loan restructuring in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis will submit its recommendations today



In other news, over 400 human rights bodies come together today through a nationwide campaign to raise their voice against various issues facing the marginalised sections of society. In a press briefing, the activists said the campaign 'Hum Agar Uthe Nahi Toh' will be launched through protests on streets and also on social media.

