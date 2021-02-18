Latest news LIVE: Farmers to hold rail roko today; Pondy govt in crisis

-
-
Latest live news updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has announced that the farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new farm laws will be holding a 'rail roko' (railway blockade) across the country today from 12 pm to 4 pm. The BKU leader said the people from their villages will also take part in the protest, adding that arrangements have been made for the children travelling by the trains. The 'rail roko' has been announced by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions.
Meanwhile, with the latest development in Puducherry, both the ruling Congress-DMK alliance and AIADMK-BJP alliance have 14 MLAs each in the 33-member Assembly.
The Congress has 10 MLAs besides three DMK MLAs and an Independent supporting the ruling coalition. The Opposition comprises three nominated MLAs of the BJP, seven MLAs of NR Congress, and four of AIADMK. The Opposition has demanded a floor test in the House, charging that the Narayanasamy government is already in minority.
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra', lay the foundation stone of the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge and perform the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Majuli bridge on February 18 via video conferencing.
On the business front, Cairn Energy’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Thomson will meet Union finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey today as the UK-based oil company builds pressure on India to honour a $1.2 billion arbitration award that went in its favour.
