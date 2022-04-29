JUST IN

Latest updates live: Covid cases on rise but hospitalisation under control
Catch all the latest news live updates and developments from across the globe here

New Delhi 
Latest news live updates: Israel's military has said it will be calling up six reserve battalions in the next few weeks, amid escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The move is made in order to preserve the presence of Israeli troops in the area between Israel and the West Bank, and to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel without permits, the Army added on Thursday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though Covid-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. He attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity. "Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," Jain told reporters here.

