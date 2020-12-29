Left govt satisfied with work, confident of facing 2021 polls: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi



Vijayan on Tuesday said he and the CPI(M) were satisfied with the work done by the Left government in the last five years and are confident of facing the 2021 Assembly election.

Vijayan was talking to reporters during hisdistrict-wise tour which began on December 22.

"It's satisfying that the Left government has fulfilled its promises listed in the election manifesto.The government is completing its five year term.Through these meetings we will seek the opinion of the civil society to prepare the manifesto for the next election," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the Left government aims to create a "nava Keralam" (new Kerala) and "the party and the government have the confidenceto move forward."



"We are now gathering opinions from various corners which would provide a developmental vision to the state government," he said.

Basking in the glory of the ruling Left front's resounding success in the local body elections, Vijayan began his state tour covering all districts eyeing the assembly polls which is just months away.

The district-wise tour began on December 22 from southern district Kollam and till now, 11 districts have been covered.

The chief minister will interact with the members of civil society from Ernakulam and Alappuzha on December30.

The Left front's manifesto would be prepared after collecting suggestions and opinions of dignitaries whom Vijayan was meeting in each district.

Ahead of the last Assembly election also, Vijayan had toured through all the 14 districts and interacted with significant personalities in the social and cultural sphere, party sources said.

