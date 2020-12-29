Harassing those against BJP seems to be ED's 'national duty': Raut

-
ALSO READ
Karni Sena supports Kangana Ranaut, seeks action against Sanjay Raut
Congress should revive itself as country needs strong oppn: Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra BJP opposing Thackeray govt's every move for sake of it: Raut
Athawale to Shiv Sena: Reunite with BJP to form government in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena supports govt on no Question Hour during monsoon session
-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on
Tuesday said that harassing those who are against the BJP appears to be the "national duty" of the Enforcement directorate.
Referring to the central agency's summons to his wife Varsha in an alleged money laundering case, he also wondered why the ED was now probing cases involving small amounts.
"Harassing anti-BJP people seems to be the national duty of the ED. I pity the ED as it used to have some reputation earlier," the Sena Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.
"Now nobody respects these organizations. It is tragic to see these organizations being ordered around," he said.
The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to a loan of about Rs 55 lakh she had taken from the wife of a person who is accused in the PMC Bank alleged fraud case.
Saying that the ED generally takes up cases where the minimum amount involved is Rs 100 crore, Raut said, "Looks like there is no other issue before the country so such an old case has been brought up.
"The loan and the reason for taking it have been mentioned in my Rajya Sabha affidavits. Whatever information is being fed (to media), is already mentioned in the affidavits," the Sena leader said.
He was aware of the "politics" being played through the ED, he said, adding that a response to the notice will be given soon.
"Even if someone is using the law to settle a personal grudge, I respect the law of the land and consider it supreme," said the Sena leader.
Varsha Raut on Tuesday did not appear before the ED. Official sources said she asked for a new date of January 5 for deposing before the central probe agency in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU