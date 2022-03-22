Let's reaffirm pledge to save every water drop: PM Modi on World Water Day

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his call for saving every drop of water on World Water Day and said it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement over the last few years.
He also appreciated all individuals and organisations working towards conserving water.
"On World Water Day, let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens," Modi said in a tweet.
He added, "Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water."
Modi also posted a short video that showed his earlier messages about the importance of water preservation and his government's efforts in this regard.
