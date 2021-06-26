Level 3 curbs to be clamped in Nagpur on Delta Plus variant concern

-
ALSO READ
Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 in critical state
Maharashtra: Nagpur sees 62 Covid-19 deaths in a day, highest so far
Maharashtra: Nagpur sees 6,826 new Covid-19 cases, 65 fatalities
Cabinet approves creation of post of director at NDRF academy in Nagpur
3,970 new coronavirus cases, 58 deaths in last 24 hours in Nagpur
-
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Saturday decided to clamp fresh curbs in the city from June 28 under the "level 3" of unlocking amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus.
Daily timings of the shops selling essential and non-essential items will be reduced by four hours till 4 pm. Malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.
Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as per the order issued by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.
The Delta Plus variant is currently a variant of concern and therefore Nagpur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to clamp more restrictions in various activities by implementing the level 3 curbs in the city with effect from June 28, the order said.
All essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls, theatres and multiplexes (allowed to operate with the 50 per cent capacity) will be shut.
Besides, gatherings (social/cultural/entertainment) and marriages are allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or 50 persons whichever is less till 4 pm. A maximum of 20 people is allowed to attend a funeral. Salons, beauty care and wellness centres will operate till 4 pm. E-commerce services are allowed to operate regularly, it said.
"Inter-district travel either by private cars/taxis/buses is made regular except if moving to (areas under) level 5, wherein e-pass will be required. Religious places and swimming pools will also remain closed along with coaching classes," as per the order.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that 21 cases of the Delta plus variant were found in the state, including the highest nine cases in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU