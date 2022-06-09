LG Sinha inaugurates State Data Centre in Jammu under Digital India mission

-
ALSO READ
Militants attacking civilians in desperation to provoke forces: Manoj Sinha
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Real estate MoUs to Haldiram, industrial development in J&K gets a boost
Amit Shah to virtually launch District Good Governance Index in J-K today
-
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the State Data Centre at the Civil Secretariat here and said that the future-ready central facility will ensure efficiency, agility, optimisation, control and security for e-governance and other citizen-centric applications.
He said that the aim under Digital India mission in Jammu and Kashmir is to make services faceless, paperless and cashless.
"This flagship programme is enabling technology empowered citizen-centric services, bringing government closer to the citizens and promoting citizen engagement," Sinha said.
"Pertinently, this new future-ready facility with fully integrated cloud foundation offers combined computing, storage and networking as well as life cycle automation to the Jammu and Kashmir government," he added.
The data centre is modernised and managed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), one of the premier research and development organisations of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Information Technology Department.
The State Data Centre, co-terminus with the Jammu and Kashmir State Wide Area Network, will act as an information technology hub for all government-owned services for the entire public to achieve digital Jammu and Kashmir through transparent e-governance, Sinha said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU